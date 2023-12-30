South Thailand: Two vehicles used in car bomb attack on the run

Yala police warned the public to be on high alert for two vehicles suspected to be primed for a car bomb attack at New Year celebration events in the deep South provinces.

The threat is real, and authorities are urging citizens to stay vigilant.

Yala Police Station, in a bid to thwart disaster, unveiled images of the potential weaponised vehicles on its Facebook page. The first suspect is a white Toyota van, its licence plate shrouded in mystery. The second, a grey Toyota Soluna sedan, flaunting a Bangkok licence plate tagged ภภ 4737.

Concerned authorities are not leaving anything to chance. They have supplied the serial number of the second car’s body (MR053AN5000055100) and engine (5AH745451), just in case the culprits attempt a crafty makeover.

It is believed these ticking time bombs may be concealed in the districts of Saiburi, Panare, Mayor, Thung Yang Daeng, Yaring, Yarang, or Muang in Pattani province. Yala’s police chief is urging the public to act as the eyes and ears, urging anyone who happen to spot these vehicles to dial 191 straightaway.

This revelation comes hot on the heels of an urgent missive from the Royal Thai Police on December 21. The letter, marked urgent, suggested the potential involvement of these vehicles in insurgent activities, demanding special monitoring, reported The Nation.

Startlingly, the white van has a dark history, having ferried insurgents responsible for an attack in Pattani’s Yarang district on August 28. Meanwhile, the grey sedan played a role in the convoy that transported Azman Porlo, a notorious insurgent leader and bomber, apprehended on September 17 in Narathiwat province.

