Songthaew driver seriously injured after brawl in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

In a violent altercation that unfolded on a busy Pattaya street, two Songthaew drivers went head-to-head in a brutal brawl over a group of Chinese tourists.

The explosive confrontation left one driver hospitalised and the other facing serious legal consequences.

Late in the evening on February 4, just steps away from Grand Honey 3 on South Pattaya Road, chaos erupted as the two drivers, 43 year old Kongsak Prakotcheu and 47 year old Phakaphon Duangkhum clashed in a battle of egos. Reports flooded in, prompting the swift arrival of police and rescue teams to the scene.

Found injured and sprawled on the pavement, Kongsak, his face swollen and blood streaming from his nose and mouth, raised grave concerns among the responders. Promptly receiving essential first aid, he was then transported to Pattaya Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Meanwhile, Phakaphon surrendered himself to the authorities, providing his account of the incident. Admitting to delivering two forceful kicks to Kongsak, he defended his actions by claiming that his rival had showered him with a barrage of insults in front of his wife and child.

The incident began when Phakaphon, eager to transport a group of Chinese tourists, alleged that Kongsak had taken his potential customers. Fuelled by rage, Phakaphon embarked on a relentless pursuit, tailing his competitor from North Pattaya Road to their explosive encounter on South Pattaya Road. A venomous argument quickly escalated into a full-blown physical confrontation.

Follow us on :













Phakaphon has been placed under custody for further investigations. Determined to seek justice for her husband, Phikun Kantho-ngen will pursue legal action against Phakaphon. She vehemently denies any wrongdoing on her husband’s part, insisting that the customers had freely chosen Phakaphon’s taxi, reported Pattaya News.

It has been reported that Phakaphon himself had to undergo surgery to address the injuries he sustained during the altercation.