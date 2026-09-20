Songkhla woman dies after falling more than 10 metres at Pha Taem falls

Photo courtesy of Thairath

The 48-year-old tourist slipped while photographing the second tier of Kwang Tone waterfall in Pha Taem National Park on September 18. Rescuers walked three kilometres of forest trail and took more than two hours to reach her.

A woman has died after falling more than 10 metres at a waterfall in Pha Taem National Park in Ubon Ratchathani. She had been taking photographs at the time.

Park chief Pramuan Rattanawan alerted Khong Chiam police at about 4pm on Friday, September 18. Pol. Col. Santiphap Saingam went to the scene with investigators and a doctor on duty from Khong Chiam Hospital.

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Park staff and rescue volunteers made their way in along a natural trail of about three kilometres. The walk took them more than two hours.

They found Wanwisa, who was 48 and from Songkhla province, with no vital signs. Officers gave CPR at the scene but could not revive her.

Carrying her out was difficult and it was dark by the time they reached the road. Her body was sent for examination at the forensic unit of Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital in Mueang Ubon Ratchathani.

She had travelled from Bangkok with a group of 14 friends, according to those who were with her. The group’s leader said they had visited often and so had not asked for a park guide.

She walked down to photograph the second tier of the falls before the fall, her friends said. She slipped and went over the edge to the level below, a drop of more than 10 metres.

Police contacted her family, who came to collect her. They did not question the cause of death and took her for funeral rites.

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