Songkhla monk under investigation as four novices report sexual abuse

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 26, 2026, 2:21 PM
123 1 minute read
Songkhla monk under investigation as four novices report sexual abuse | Thaiger
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Police in Songkhla have launched an investigation into a well-known monk and abbot of a temple in Hat Yai district after four novice monks, aged 13 to 14, were reported to have been sexually abused on multiple occasions since the start of the year.

The investigation was ordered on June 26 by Police Major General Thirasak Chaiyotha, commander of the Songkhla Provincial Police, who directed officers from Thung Lung Police Station to question the abbot.

The four novices’ guardians filed the complaint with Thung Lung police, alleging the abbot had forced the boys to perform sexual acts inside a hall used for sleeping and working at the temple, reportedly on multiple occasions both day and night. The abbot initially denied the allegations.

One guardian told reporters their son had secretly fled the temple on June 24 out of fear and had described the incidents at home. The guardian said relatives of the abbot had since made contact, but neither confirmed nor denied the allegations. The family said they intended to pursue legal action.

DailyNews said investigators also received accounts indicating that an older novice at the same temple had separately subjected the younger boys to similar conduct.

The temple, located in Ban Phru subdistrict, Hat Yai district, Songkhla, has since been left without any monks or novices. Six remaining novices were temporarily relocated to another temple while the investigation continues. The abbot has been unreachable by phone.

The case remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

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In a separate case in February 2026, cyber police arrested a former monk in Phichit province after investigators linked a Telegram account to alleged child sexual abuse material and the sexual assault of a ten year old girl.

The arrest followed a joint operation between the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children unit and a child protection foundation.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 26, 2026, 2:21 PM
123 1 minute read

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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.