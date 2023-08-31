Son of former soldier arrested for alleged murder of his friend

Photo via ThaiRath.

The son of a former soldier was arrested yesterday after he allegedly murdered his friend and hid the corpse in a forest near some soldier’s premises in the central province of Kanchanaburi. The suspect was previously arrested and jailed in 2016 for murdering a security guard at an entertainment venue.

The victim, identified as 32 year old Ratchapon Chaincharn, had been reported missing by his distressed mother on August 27. She recounted that her son departed their residence on his motorcycle, only to vanish without a trace.

On Tuesday, August 29, Mueang Kanchanaburi Police Station was summoned to check on the lifeless body of an unidentified man in a forest along the road near the premises of the Royal Thai Air Force.

The body was wrapped in a camouflage hammock and had started decomposing. The police initially identified the lifeless body as that of a Thai man. His hands were tightly bound behind his back. He wore jeans and a T-shirt that had holes in it.

Officers summoned the mother to see the dead body at the scene. The mother and her daughter confirmed to the police that the deceased was Ratchapon. His lifeless body has been sent to hospital for an autopsy.

Officers conducted a further investigation into the case and concluded it was a murder. They discovered the suspect, 34 year old Nattawaiyawat “Toon” Wanchana, the son of a former soldier in the province.

Officers arrested and questioned Toon, as the evidence pointed to his involvement in the murder. Officers initially charged Toon with intentional murder and concealing a corpse. Toon denied all allegations.

Follow us on :













According to ThaiRath, Toon was arrested and imprisoned for six years in 2016 after he shot dead a security guard, 44 year old Aombat Klinchom, at an entertainment venue. Toon had just been released from jail last year.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.