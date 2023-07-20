Son and wife deny assault on mother despite CCTV evidence

Image courtesy of KhaoSod Online

An alleged robbery and assault committed by a son and his spouse have shocked a municipality in Ratchaburi province, leaving a mother seriously injured. The pair, identified as Warayut and Laoangdao (surnames withheld), were taken into custody. However, they vehemently denied the assault and participation in the brutal crime, despite the abundance of incriminating evidence.

The events unfolded today in a community under the jurisdiction of the Ban Pong Police Station. Following an official complaint, the suspects were apprehended and led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyapong Wongketjai, the precinct chief, to the crime scene which was the residence of the victim named Manirat (surname withheld). Recognising the importance of fair investigation and in a bid to remove any scepticism, the authorities continued their probe.

Critical evidence was found during the assault inquiry that included CCTV footage tracing the escape route of the culprits. Laoangdao was seen riding a motorbike with a man of hefty stature. Surprisingly, the description did not match that of Warayut leading to another aspect of the case.

It was later revealed that the person was Surada (surname withheld), a local in the neighbourhood who owned the motorbike found on the scene runaways took, leading investigators to interrogate him. Upon further investigation, the duo confessed to their involvement.

To recreate the crime, the duo, Warayut and Surada described they visited Manirat’s home in the early hours. When they found the front gate locked, they broke the window to get inside and waited for Manirat to return home. Upon her arrival, Surada grabbed her, stifled her and struck her with a piece of wood leaving her unconscious, with Laoangdao preventing her escape. They then tied her hands and feet and fled the scene after robbing the place.

Details of the assault also revealed that the criminal weapons and stolen goods were discarded in the forest on the side of the road.

Laoangdao, in her confession, highlighted that she had been living with Warayut for eight years, having a generally pleasant life, with him supporting her and her children. However, she faced resentment from Warayut’s mother, claiming that she tried to separate them and spread ill words about her. Carrying the resentment, she turned to Surada, a close relative for support and the plot unfolded.

Follow us on :













She later acknowledged their actions and even felt remorse, apologising for their assault on Warayut’s mother. Strongly maintaining the innocence of her husband, she insisted that he was unaware of their plans.

The police, moving forward with their probe, are now examining Warayut’s association with this case, and if found not guilty, the authorities will request the court to release him, reports KhaoSod Online.