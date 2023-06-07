Soldier’s death by ruptured spleen raises questions, mother seeks answers

Image by sezer ozger from Getty Images

The death of a 21 years old soldier, Warunwut, found unresponsive in his barracks at Buri Ram’s military base, remains an enigma after close examination of the autopsy results. His mother, despite being heartbroken, awaits further investigation to establish the cause of death.

Warunwut, aged 21, from Buri Ram province, was discovered lifeless in his bed within a military base, sparking rumours about abuse that may have led to his passing. Reports alleged that Warunwut faced punishment after being found in possession of an e-cigarette last Sunday. However, on June 6, a famous online page released the soldier’s autopsy results from the hospital, revealing a ruptured spleen as the cause of death.

The military camp confirmed that the initial doctor’s opinion pointed to Warunwut’s pre-existing medical conditions, rather than any physical or mental harm. Later, on June 7, the soldier’s body arrived at his hometown of Buri Ram for the funeral rites, with many fellow soldiers joining the ceremony.

Siriphon, the 37 years old mother of the deceased, mentioned that she lived with her husband in Kalasin province before separating and moving to Buri Ram with a new spouse. Meanwhile, her son, Warunwut, had lived in Kalasin province for the past nine years until he was conscripted to serve in the military on May 16. His death occurred on June 4.

Follow us on :













During the conversations with the military and medical personnel, Siriphon learned that her son’s death was not caused by physical abuse or a ruptured spleen. She was informed of her son’s condition in the hospital and his medical status. Despite the fact that her son appeared to have no pre-existing illnesses, he frequently experienced shortness of breath during exercise.

Siriphon is not holding onto any resentment for her son’s death, as all parties were able to clear up any misunderstandings. The autopsy results have been released, but detailed information is still scarce. The definitive results will be known after a further 45-day wait for a comprehensive investigation, reports Sanook.