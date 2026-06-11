Academic suggests sodium nitrite in Udon Thani noodle poisoning

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 11, 2026, 10:34 AM
135 2 minutes read
Academic suggests sodium nitrite in Udon Thani noodle poisoning | Thaiger
Photo via Ejan

The unidentified substance linked to an Udon Thani noodle poisoning incident that hospitalised multiple people remains under investigation, although a Thai academic suggested it may be sodium nitrite based on patients’ symptoms and treatment.

Several people who ate noodles at a restaurant in Nong Na Kham subdistrict, Udon Thani province, were admitted to hospital on June 8 after developing nausea, dizziness, diarrhoea, vomiting and breathing difficulties. Some patients reportedly experienced severe symptoms.

Among those affected were the restaurant’s 70 year old owner, Pan, her daughter and several relatives. The Udon Thani Provincial Public Health Office told Channel 3 that eight patients remained in hospital.

All were in stable condition but continued to be monitored closely One of the victims reportedly had dark green urine.

Unidentified substance in noodles in Udon Thani
Photo via Ejan

Pan told police and media outlets that she added an unidentified substance to a pot of soup after mistaking it for salt. She said the substance was stored in dirty plastic bags, had a light yellow colour and tasted salty when sampled.

Her 46 year old son, Sinchoo, later explained that he had obtained two bags of the substance from a friend, Chian, who works as a garbage collector.

According to Chian, the bags were found in a rubbish pile. He said he warned Sinchoo not to take the substance home or consume it.

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Sinchoo subsequently admitted he had been drinking alcohol when he brought the bags home and gave them to his mother. He said he wanted to help her and expressed regret over the incident.

Authorities have not yet identified the substance and laboratory testing remains ongoing.

Thai man has green urine after eating noodles in Udon Thani
Photo via KhaoSod

Jessada Denduangboriphant, a professor in the Department of Biology at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Science, said on Facebook yesterday, June 10, that he suspected the substance could be sodium nitrite.

The professor pointed out that the patients’ symptoms reported by the victims were consistent with exposure to large quantities of sodium nitrite and related compounds.

He also noted that methylene blue, an antidote commonly used in sodium nitrite poisoning cases, had reportedly been administered to patients with severe symptoms.

sausage and processed meat products
Photo by Rejania Abel via Pexels

According to Jessada, sodium nitrite is used in the food industry as a preservative, although its use must be carefully controlled. The substance is usually found in sausage and processed meat products.

Despite his observations, the professor urged the public not to draw conclusions before authorities release official test results and findings.

He also warned that not all substances with a salty taste are safe for consumption and advised against using materials obtained from rubbish piles or unknown sources.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 11, 2026, 10:34 AM
135 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.