Academic suggests sodium nitrite in Udon Thani noodle poisoning

The unidentified substance linked to an Udon Thani noodle poisoning incident that hospitalised multiple people remains under investigation, although a Thai academic suggested it may be sodium nitrite based on patients’ symptoms and treatment.

Several people who ate noodles at a restaurant in Nong Na Kham subdistrict, Udon Thani province, were admitted to hospital on June 8 after developing nausea, dizziness, diarrhoea, vomiting and breathing difficulties. Some patients reportedly experienced severe symptoms.

Among those affected were the restaurant’s 70 year old owner, Pan, her daughter and several relatives. The Udon Thani Provincial Public Health Office told Channel 3 that eight patients remained in hospital.

All were in stable condition but continued to be monitored closely One of the victims reportedly had dark green urine.

Pan told police and media outlets that she added an unidentified substance to a pot of soup after mistaking it for salt. She said the substance was stored in dirty plastic bags, had a light yellow colour and tasted salty when sampled.

Her 46 year old son, Sinchoo, later explained that he had obtained two bags of the substance from a friend, Chian, who works as a garbage collector.

According to Chian, the bags were found in a rubbish pile. He said he warned Sinchoo not to take the substance home or consume it.

Sinchoo subsequently admitted he had been drinking alcohol when he brought the bags home and gave them to his mother. He said he wanted to help her and expressed regret over the incident.

Authorities have not yet identified the substance and laboratory testing remains ongoing.

Jessada Denduangboriphant, a professor in the Department of Biology at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Science, said on Facebook yesterday, June 10, that he suspected the substance could be sodium nitrite.

The professor pointed out that the patients’ symptoms reported by the victims were consistent with exposure to large quantities of sodium nitrite and related compounds.

He also noted that methylene blue, an antidote commonly used in sodium nitrite poisoning cases, had reportedly been administered to patients with severe symptoms.

According to Jessada, sodium nitrite is used in the food industry as a preservative, although its use must be carefully controlled. The substance is usually found in sausage and processed meat products.

Despite his observations, the professor urged the public not to draw conclusions before authorities release official test results and findings.

He also warned that not all substances with a salty taste are safe for consumption and advised against using materials obtained from rubbish piles or unknown sources.