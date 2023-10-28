Social media personality arrested for defrauding women of 10 million baht

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Krittidet Pongprapas, known as Min, a high-profile social media personality, has been arrested on multiple charges, including fraud and computer-related offences. The 27 year old had built an impressive online profile by posing with luxury cars and showcasing ostentatious spending habits, which he used to lure at least 30 women into fraudulent relationships, causing an estimated financial loss of 10 million baht.

The arrest of Krittidet, also known as Min Vogue, was a joint operation by several law enforcement agencies. He was apprehended yesterday, while attempting to deceive his latest victim into pawning her vehicle. Krittidet, who had been operating for several years, was found to have two existing arrest warrants, one for theft in Minburi and another for creating and using false government documents in Chiang Rai.

Krittidet’s modus operandi involved creating a wealthy persona on social media, showing himself with high-end vehicles, demonstrating generous money transfers, and flaunting expensive watches. He would add friends from the pages of well-known personalities and claim to know influential individuals. He would then begin relationships with multiple women simultaneously, initially impressing them with acts of generosity such as making merit at temples. Once the women trusted him, he would then proceed to defraud them, stealing their possessions and sometimes even their money.

Upon his arrest, Krittidet confessed that he had completed sixth form but had struggled with life due to his parents’ separation when he was four years old. This lack of guidance led him down a criminal path. He enjoyed taking photos with luxury cars, which attracted many women and led to him having multiple girlfriends. He often borrowed large sums of money, at times up to a million baht, mostly to fund his online gambling habits. When he faced financial difficulties, he resorted to fraudulent activities.

Krittidet urged women on social media not to be easily deceived by appearances, as the reality might differ significantly from what is portrayed online. He also promised to turn over a new leaf once he had served his sentence, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













While the investigation continues, law enforcement officials are calling on any additional victims to come forward and report their cases. Despite not being categorised as serious crimes, these offences have caused significant distress to the victims, prompting immediate action from the authorities.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.