Social media meltdown: X and X Pro crash

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

All around the globe, social media behemoths X and X Pro plunged into darkness, leaving millions in the dark.

The cyber realm descended into chaos early today, December 21, as Downdetector.com sounded the alarm, uncovering a vast outage on the platforms that left users stranded and bewildered.

Formerly the avatars of tweets and trends, X (formerly Twitter) and X Pro (once known as TweetDeck) faced a collective blackout, shrouding users in the ominous messages of despair. X users were met with an unwelcome Welcome to X! while X Pro patrons anxiously stared at a screen ominously stating Waiting for posts.

Downdetector.com, the oracle of digital turmoil, recorded the anguished cries of over 74,000 X users worldwide, reporting a myriad of issues ranging from post deprivation to connection nightmares. The chaos was not confined to a particular corner of the globe, as more than 47,000 users in the United States found themselves navigating the treacherous seas of inaccessible X and X Pro, reported Bangkok Post.

As cyber detectives scrambled to decipher the cause behind this enigmatic outage, Downdetector.com, the digital sentinel, utilised its network of vigilant users to compile a staggering trove of outage data. The cause of the bug is still unknown.

