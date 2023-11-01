Snake catching fiasco: Man’s hilarious mistake with palm frond goes viral

Photo: Sanook

A man’s humorous display of catching a snake barehanded has left viewers laughing out loud. The clip, which ends up as a comedy show, has caused viewers to gasp and burst into raucous laughter.

The video, shared on social media, shows a young man walking in a resort’s walkway when he stumbles upon a cobra rearing its head menacingly. However, he remains unfazed, even preparing to catch the snake with his bare hands. The young man demonstrates superior agility, both defensively and offensively, until he successfully grabs the cobra’s neck. But wait! When the camera zooms in, viewers are stunned to discover that there was never a cobra at all. The object of this intense battle is merely a fallen palm frond on the ground.

As soon as the barehand snake-catching clip appeared on social media, it received considerable attention from the online community. Netizens couldn’t help but laugh at this comedic and intriguing situation, while also praising the young man’s deep performance who appears jovial and (seemingly) brave, reported Sanook.

“His performance was excellent. The person filming the video is even more brilliant, making me believe it was a real cobra. I was shocked,” one of the netizens commented.

“I initially guessed it could be a fake snake, but it’s beyond imagination because it’s just a dry tree,” another viewer shared.

“When I was watching, I unconsciously held my breath to help the young man in the clip. But in the end…”

“Very deep performance. Everyone thought it was a real snake. This man is very creative,” praised another viewer.

Follow us on :













A harrowing incident occurred in Kerala, India, when an intoxicated man named Chandran attempted to display his daring nature by performing reckless stunts with a large python. In a state of inebriation, while on his way home, he impulsively picked up the python from the roadside, attracting the attention of onlookers with his dangerous actions. Read more HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.