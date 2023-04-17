Air PollutionEnvironmentPollutionThailand

Smoke haze blurs vision in southern Thailand’s Betong district

Smoke haze in Trang last wee. Picture courtesy of Methee Muangkaew.

Southern Thailand’s Betong district, situated in Yala province, is experiencing smoke haze typical at this time of the year, primarily originating from Indonesia, according to local officials.

This morning, Betong’s PM10 level, referring to particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less, was recorded at 54 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3), which is not currently a level hazardous to public health. Visibility has not yet been affected, but motorists have been urged to exercise caution. Health officials have also warned about potential eye irritation and respiratory issues if smoke haze levels continue to rise, Bangkok Post reported.

The air pollution monitoring station of the Prince of Songkla University reported high levels of the finer PM2.5 dust throughout southern Thailand today, with measurements of around 50-55 µg/m3. This is at the very limit of the government-set safe levels.

In the north of Thailand, a wildfire continues to burn in Mae Pim National Park, with the Doi Pui area in tambon Tha Sai of Chiang Rai’s Muang district being the most affected. Last night, the fire was concentrated near a television transmission tower, with national park personnel, local government crews, and volunteers working hard to create a firebreak to prevent the flames from reaching the structure. However, the blaze continued to spread across the Doi Pui area.

Additional fires have been reported across Chiang Rai, including the Nam Kok forest in tambon Huay Chomphu of Mueang district, Doi Kat Phi in Lam Nam Kok National Park in Mae Suay district, near Huay Kang Pla waterfall in Mae Chan district, and a forest reserve in Wiang Pa Pao district. Overall, at least 170 smoke haze hotspots were detected throughout Chiang Rai yesterday.

In Lampang province, a fire continues to sweep across Doi Phra Bat mountain in Mueang district. Approximately 100 firefighters have been deployed in five teams to combat the flames as they spread through Khelang Banphot National Park and Phra Bat Botanical Garden. As of today, the fire remains active.

