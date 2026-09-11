Small clue helps Korat doctor save elderly patient’s life

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 11, 2026, 10:04 AM
1 minute read
Small clue helps Korat doctor save elderly patient’s life | Thaiger
Dr Apisara Phokphirom | Photo via MGR Online

A Korat doctor is being praised after spotting a small inconsistency when an elderly woman returned to hospital with breathing trouble in Nakhon Ratchasima, prompting closer checks and urgent treatment that helped save her life.

Dr Apisara Phokphirom was on duty in the emergency department at Soeng Sang Hospital when the woman, aged about 80, was assessed. She had been admitted about a week earlier with acute bronchitis but returned with a cough and difficulty breathing, despite having no fever.

Her blood oxygen saturation was measured at between 85 and 90% while breathing room air. However, her lungs sounded clear during examination, prompting the medical team to look beyond her previous respiratory diagnosis.

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A chest X-ray suggested an enlarged heart, while an electrocardiogram showed generalised low voltage. A bedside ultrasound was then carried out and revealed what doctors diagnosed as a pericardial effusion, an abnormal accumulation of fluid around the heart.

The patient was referred to Suranaree University of Technology Hospital, where she underwent urgent surgery. Reports did not specify the exact procedure performed, but said treatment was successful and the woman was safe afterwards.

Dr Naritsaret Kaewboonlert later praised the assessment in a Facebook post. Suranaree University of Technology lists Naritsaret as a lecturer in its cardiovascular thoracic surgery unit.

Small clue helps Korat doctor save elderly patient’s life | News by Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

He said the case illustrated the risk of “anchoring bias”, where a previous diagnosis can influence how new symptoms are interpreted. In this case, the woman’s recent bronchitis, cough and breathlessness could have pointed medical staff back towards a respiratory problem, while the clear lung sounds and low oxygen suggested further investigation was needed.

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The Korat doctor also credited the hospital’s triage nurses for recognising that the woman’s condition required further assessment. Apisara said the successful diagnosis was the result of the wider medical team’s work rather than one doctor alone.

She advised older people experiencing unexplained breathlessness at home to seek medical attention, noting that such symptoms may be linked to lung or heart problems rather than simply tiredness.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 11, 2026, 10:04 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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