Small aircraft crash in Chon Buri leaves one dead and another severely injured

Picture courtesy of เรารักพัทยา Facebook

Authorities are urgently investigating the cause of a small aircraft crash that resulted in the death of one German-Austrian pilot and the severe injury of another. The accident occurred a mere 20 minutes after takeoff.

The small aircraft, an X-AIR or Rotax912 Ultra Light model, crashed in a cow pasture behind a tyre store in Huay Yai, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri province. The aftermath left one pilot, Christian Leonardo Schuf, a 52 year old German national, severely injured with compound fractures to both feet.

He was rushed to Wat Yan Sang Wararam Woramahawihan Hospital. Tragically, the other pilot could not survive the injuries and died on the scene.

According to initial investigations, the plane, a single-engine two-seater with the registration number U-H77, crashed violently into a tree. The impact broke the plane’s left wing, which was lodged at the top of the tree, almost 4 metres high. The aircraft then plummeted to the ground with such force that the propeller engine was flung outside, and debris from the aircraft scattered over a radius of more than 10 metres.

The two pilots had valid flying licenses and were regular flyers. They had taken off at 8.20am from the Eastern Pattaya small airport, less than 10 kilometres from the crash site. The air accident occurred less than 20 minutes after takeoff, reported Sanook.

Eye-witnesses, including a cowherd and residents who rushed to help the pilots, reported hearing an explosion in the sky followed by parts of the plane falling to the ground before the aircraft lost control. The plane then plunged, striking a tree before it violently hit the ground.

An air accident investigation committee member, Police Major General Pornchai Boonmuang, said that the cause of the crash could not yet be determined. It will require a thorough investigation, according to the Aviation Act.

Following the crash, the plane would remain under protection. The investigation’s purpose is not to assign blame but to find the cause and prevent similar incidents in the future. Three agencies, including the pilot control department, small aircraft experts, and government officials, will join the investigation.

According to a group of fellow pilots, four aircraft took off together earlier in the day to attend a Children’s Day event at a small airport in Huay Yai. The other aircraft landed safely, but the crashed plane had strayed from the group.

The pilots discovered the crash while searching for the missing plane. Notably, in addition to being Children’s Day, January 13 is also National Flying Day.