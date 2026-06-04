Thai man seeks probe, saying slimming pen leaves wife hospitalised

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 4, 2026, 11:51 AM
50 2 minutes read
Thai man seeks probe, saying slimming pen leaves wife hospitalised | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Earthh Evans

A Thai man called for an investigation into a slimming pen injection that he claims nearly cost his wife her life after she received the treatment at a clinic in the Ramindra area of Bangkok on May 31.

The husband shared details of the case on his Facebook account, Earthh Evans, saying his wife suffered severe health complications after receiving a unregistered weight-loss injection. He opened his post with the statement, “My wife almost dies from a slimming pen.”

According to the husband, his wife visited a legally registered clinic to seek advice on weight-loss treatment and intended to use the medication from a brand she had researched through online reviews.

He said clinic staff instead recommended the product from a different brand. The staff member reportedly told the woman that both slimming pen products contained similar substances but claimed the alternative would cause fewer side effects.

Slimming pen
Photo by moderngolf via Canva

The woman agreed to proceed with the treatment. According to her husband, the injection was administered by a clinic employee rather than a doctor. He further alleged that no medical assessment, diagnosis or blood test was conducted before the injection and that no doctor was involved during the process.

After receiving the injection, the woman allegedly developed serious symptoms, including dizziness, vomiting and pain throughout her body. Her condition later required hospital treatment, and she remained under close supervision.

The husband said his wife was unable to eat due to what an overdose from the slimming pen. He explained that she later contacted the clinic to seek clarification about the substances contained in the weight-loss injection.

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Vomiting as side effects after treatment
Photo by Basarab Damian’s Images

The conversation with clinic staff led the couple to learn that the slimming pen had not yet been registered with Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He said staff told them the product had already been registered in the United States and that Thai registration was still being processed.

Following the incident, the husband said he reported the matter to several relevant government agencies and urged officials to investigate both the injection product and the clinic. He also confirmed that legal action had been initiated against the clinic.

While many social media users expressed support for the woman, others criticised her decision to use a slimming pen despite reportedly weighing 49 kilogrammes.

Weight loss consultation with doctor
Photo by Africa images via Canva

The husband acknowledged that his wife did not medically require the treatment and chose to receive it mainly for appearance and confidence reasons.

However, he continued to question what he described as substandard procedures at the clinic and the promotion of an unregistered injection product.

As of today, neither the clinic nor the relevant government agencies have issued public updates regarding the case.

The use of slimming pen injections has become increasingly popular among Thai celebrities and is frequently promoted in online communities. The trend has generated debate among social media users.

Unhealthy beauty standard
Photo by charliepix via Canva

Critics argue that slimming pens can be dangerous when used unnecessarily and should not be promoted to people who are not suffering from severe obesity. Some raised concerns that the growing popularity of the injections encourages unhealthy beauty standards.

Others maintain that using a slimming pen is a matter of personal choice, provided the products and medical procedures comply with applicable laws and regulations.

Many commenters, including the woman’s husband, called on health authorities to provide clearer public information about slimming pens, including who may benefit from them, who should avoid them, how they should be used safely, and which products or practices may be unlawful.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 4, 2026, 11:51 AM
50 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.