Skeleton still wearing jeans found at abandoned Rayong condo

Police are investigating the death of an unidentified man whose skeletal remains were found beneath part of a brick wall at an abandoned condominium near Mae Ramphueng Beach in Rayong.

Phe Police Station was alerted by locals yesterday, September 16, after the remains were discovered beneath the abandoned building in Phe subdistrict, Mueang Rayong district.

Police, forensic officers and crime-scene investigators attended the scene.

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The deceased was believed to be a man about 170 centimetres tall and was found wearing jeans. A section of brick wall measuring around one metre wide and about five inches thick was lying over the body.

Investigators estimated that the man had been dead for around 30 days.

Police searched the surrounding area and collected evidence from the scene for forensic examination.

Officials are also working to identify the deceased and checking whether anyone has recently been reported missing in nearby areas.

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No identification documents or other evidence establishing who the man was were found at the scene.

One preliminary theory being considered is that at least two people may have tortured and killed the man before placing the section of wall over his body.

However, police have not ruled out natural causes, an accident or other possibilities and are waiting for forensic results before determining how he died.

Investigators are continuing to gather information and question people who may know something about the case.

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The abandoned condominium sees little foot traffic, and police said the body may have remained undiscovered for weeks, leaving investigators with few leads.

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