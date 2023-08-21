Size matters: Thai actor ‘Beams’ into spotlight with candid quest for a bigger penis

Photo via Facebook/ BeamSarayoo V2.

A Thai actor recently rocked the nation’s headlines for revealing to the public he wants a bigger penis.

Saranyoo “Beam” Prachakrit announced his decision to have a penis filler injection to enlarge the size of his member at the Men’s Health by Masterpiece Hospital in Bangkok. The safer choice for those who are worried about the size of their peckers.

KhaoSod reported today that the size of one’s penis plays a significant role in sexual activity, as indicated by various survey reports. Interestingly, Thai men tend to keep their size a secret, with one reason being that Thai penis size ranks lower on the global scale, both within Asia and beyond.

A great number of people have tried to increase the size of their penis dangerously by placing a steel ring or injecting some random medicine into their organs. The effects usually amount to pain, wounds, and infection rather than the desired size increase.

One Thai man even stuck his manhood in an ants’ nest in a bid to make his penis larger. Aside from making a prick of himself, he was left squirming in agony.

A filler injection is a safer choice to increase genital size, and Beam gave it a try, promising to share his post-operation experience with the public after he has indulged in a bit of mattress magic with his partner.

According to KhaoSod, Beam’s filler injection was performed at the Men’s Health by Masterpiece Hospital in Bangkok. The filler, composed of hyaluronic acid (HA), is designed to mimic the natural substances found in human skin and cartilage.

Beam revealed to KhaoSod that the injection did not hurt and he could do daily activities as normal after the injection. The media marked him as the first Thai actor to publicly share his experience with a filler injection for penis enlargement.

Aside from providing penis enlargement services, the Men’s Health by Masterpiece Hospital also offers circumcision service, gonorrhoea treatment, penile prosthesis, non-surgical treatment for incontinence, shockwave therapy to treat erectile dysfunction, treatment and surgery for genital malformation, and male sterilization.