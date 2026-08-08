Six years, six major shootings in Thailand

The shooting at Debsirin Nonthaburi School on Friday, August 7, has renewed attention on a series of major shooting incidents across Thailand since 2020, spanning shopping centres, a childcare centre, schools and a Bangkok market.

Seven people died in the Nonthaburi attack, including three teachers, three students and the student suspect. Another 15 people were injured, two of them seriously.

The incident is the latest in a series of six major shootings identified by Nation TV, starting with the Korat attack in February 2020.

1. Korat, February 2020

A soldier opened fire in Nakhon Ratchasima on February 8, 2020, with the attack extending to Terminal 21 shopping centre. The attack left 30 people dead and more than 50 injured before security forces killed the gunman the following morning.

2. Nong Bua Lamphu, October 2022

A former police officer attacked a childcare centre in Uthai Sawan, Nong Bua Lamphu, on October 6, 2022. The attack and related violence killed 38 people, making it one of Thailand’s deadliest shooting incidents.

3. Siam Paragon, October 2023

A 14 year old opened fire inside Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok on October 3, 2023. A Chinese woman and a Myanmar national were killed, and four other people were injured. The teenager later surrendered to police.

4. Or Tor Kor Market, July 2025

A 60 year old man carried out a shooting at Or Tor Kor Market in Bangkok on July 28, 2025. Six people died in the attack, including security personnel and people inside the market.

5. Songkhla school, February 2026

An 18 year old entered Patongprathankiriwat School in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, on February 11, 2026. School director Sasiphat Sinsamosorn was seriously injured and later died. Six other people were injured.

6. Debsirin Nonthaburi, August 2026

The latest attack took place at Debsirin Nonthaburi School on August 7. Nation TV reported seven deaths, comprising three teachers, three students and the student suspect. Another 15 people were injured, with two in serious condition.

The six incidents span more than six years and a wide range of settings, from commercial areas to schools, underscoring a recurring pattern of major gun violence in Thailand.