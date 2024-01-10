Six injured in Samut Prakan as truck with faulty brakes crashes into minibus

A six-wheeler truck with faulty brakes slammed into a minibus, causing six passengers to sustain injuries. The vehicle also collided with a parked van on the roadside. The incident occurred at 5.50am today, as reported by the Bang Kaeo Police Station in Samut Prakan province.

The accident took place on a three-lane road on Theparak Road, at kilometre 8. In the wreck, the minibus, a Toyota with plate number 10-7656 Samut Prakan, was driven by, 43 year old Theeraphon. The minibus was severely damaged when it was hit from behind by an Isuzu truck, plate number 70-2107 Rayong. The truck was driven by, 28 year old Weerawat, who lost control due to a brake failure.

Upon impact, the minibus suffered considerable damage to its rear and roof. Six of its passengers sustained minor injuries from the crash. They had to climb out of the minibus through the side door as the back door was blocked by the truck. The injured passengers were rushed to Prin Suvarnabhumi Hospital and Paolo Hospital for treatment.

In the chaos, the minibus also collided with a white van, plate number 1Nakhon1753 Bangkok, parked by the roadside. The van was driven by 40 year old Chanchai.

In his account of the incident, Theeraphon stated that he was driving about 13 passengers from Bang Pla to Samut Prakan. At the time of the incident, he was driving in the middle lane with a van parked in the left lane.

Suddenly, a six-wheeler truck encroached into his lane, and unable to brake in time, slammed into the rear of his vehicle. The collision caused the minibus to lose control and collide with the parked van, injuring six passengers in the process.

Follow us on :













Weerawat, on the other hand, claimed that he had lost control of his fully loaded truck coming from a factory, intending to unload in Krathum Baen. The truck was in the right lane, with the minibus ahead of it. Unable to brake, he swerved to the right but still ended up hitting the rear of the minibus and colliding with the parked van.

Following the incident, all drivers involved were brought to Bang Kaeo Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.