Six foreign workers found without permits at Bangkok restaurant

Six Lao and Vietnamese nationals were detained at a restaurant in Bang Bon district, Bangkok, after officials found them allegedly working without permits during an inspection prompted by a labour complaint.

Employment, immigration, and security officials inspected the restaurant at 9pm yesterday, July 9, after the Bangkok Employment Office received a complaint alleging that the business was illegally employing foreign workers.

Officials found six foreign workers without permits during the inspection. The group comprised three Lao nationals, including two women and one man, and three Vietnamese nationals, also including two women and one man.

All six were detained and transferred to Samae Dam Police Station for legal proceedings on charges of working as foreign nationals without work permits.

The alleged offence falls under Section 8 of the Emergency Decree on the Management of Foreign Workers B.E. 2560 (2017), as amended in 2018. Under Section 101, the offence carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, a fine of 2,000 to 100,000 baht, or both.

Officials said the inspection and enforcement operation proceeded without incident. Khaosod reported that joint inspections of businesses suspected of breaching foreign employment laws will continue.

Similarly, the Department of Employment raided seven karaoke venues in Khlong San district after receiving a tip-off about foreign workers without valid permits, finding 28 of the 52 migrant workers inspected allegedly working illegally.

In another similar incident, a beauty salon in Bangkok catering to Chinese tourists was raided, leading to the arrest of six hairdressers from China and Myanmar. The Chinese owner fled the scene.