Sisaket school bus overturns in Surin

Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

A school bus carrying 57 passengers overturned on a highway in Surin province on July 17, leaving everyone on board with only minor injuries.

Prasat police received a report at 11.22am that a bus taking students on an educational trip from a school in Khukhan district, Sisaket province, had lost control and flipped on Highway 214 near Kang Aen subdistrict, Prasat district.

Police Colonel Weeraphan Na Lampang, deputy commander of the Surin Provincial Police, and Police Colonel Weenawat Sriyaem, superintendent of Prasat Police Station, ordered traffic officers, patrol units, and rescue teams to the scene immediately.

An inspection found 51 students and six teachers on board suffered minor injuries. No one was seriously hurt or killed. Police, rescue workers, and other emergency personnel treated the injured at the scene before taking them to hospital.

Traffic on the highway has since reopened. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, reported Amarin TV.

In another separate incident, a school bus carrying dozens of secondary school students overturned on a highway in Nakhon Sawan province on November 7 last year, injuring several children.

The bus flipped onto its side on the Phitsanulok–Nakhon Sawan Road in Banphot Phisai district at around 10am, while carrying 48 students from Uttaradit on a field trip to Bueng Boraphet. No fatalities were reported, and all injured students were taken to Banphot Phisai Hospital.

The driver, Prachuap Thongkert, said the brakes locked unexpectedly. A breathalyser test found no alcohol in his system.

A witness disputed this, citing a possible tyre burst. Police are investigating both causes.