Sisaket lorry driver nets 12 million baht lottery win amidst family funeral rites

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A lucky woman from the Rasi Salai district in Sisaket province landed a lottery jackpot of 12 million baht. Originating from an online app purchase, the fortunate digits came in the wake of a funeral ceremony for her grandmother in northeast Thailand. Deferred by ongoing funeral rites, the bounty remains uncollected.

The 31 year old woman (name withheld), who works as a large six-wheeler earth transport lorry driver, yesterday discovered she had two top-prize tickets amounting to 12 million baht in total from the government lottery.

On her visit to a religious paraphernalia shop at the Rasi Salai market with her 61 year old father, they were spotted by a reporter who checked the lottery tickets on her mobile application, Paotang. A verification confirmed she won the jackpot from Sunday’s draw, though she has yet to collect the prize due to ongoing funeral rites for her grandmother, reported KhaoSod. she said.

“The lucky number of 169530 was input by my five year old son who is studying in a kindergarten in Sisaket province.”

On July 7, she picked up her phone, launched the app, and asked her son to enter the six-digit code to buy the lottery tickets. Out of the available ten tickets, she chose two. On July 13, her grandmother, 84 year old Si Saengkaew, passed away. Her family has been arranging funeral rites since then. She added…

Follow us on :













“News about my family having no money for the funeral and lighting incense to ask for lottery numbers from my deceased grandmother is totally false. We run an earth transportation business, which I’ve taken part in since Grade 6 to help my parents. We currently have eight dump trucks, a backhoe, and a grader.”

She plans to share the bounty with her parents, repay her Student Loan Fund, set aside money for her son’s education, and save up for her family’s everyday expenses.