Significant rise in Thai gold prices: ornaments now at 33,500 baht per baht weight

The Gold Traders Association announced this morning a significant increase in gold prices compared to the previous day. The increase was reported to be 550 baht (US$ 15), with the price of gold ornaments set at 33,500 baht (US$ 922.87) per baht weight. This is a marked jump from yesterday’s closing price of 32,305.96 baht (US$ 889.97) per baht weight.

The report released today also revealed the buy and sell rates for gold bars in the local market. The buying rate stood firm at 32,900 baht (US$ 906.34) per baht weight, while the selling rate was slightly higher at 33,000 baht (US$ 909.09). These figures were as per the Association’s first announcement of the day.

Similarly, the buy and sell rates for gold ornaments varied. Gold ornaments were bought at 32,305.96 baht (US$ 889.97) per baht weight but sold at a higher rate of 33,500 baht (US$ 922.87). The global gold price, or Gold Spot, was reported to be at $1,930.00 per ounce, reported KhaoSod.

In summary, gold prices of today, as per the Association’s first announcement, stood as follows:

Gold bars: Buying rate – 32,900 baht (US$ 906.34) per baht weight, Selling rate – 33,000 baht (US$ 909.09) per baht weight.

Gold ornaments: Buying rate – 32,305.96 baht (US$ 889.97) per baht weight, Selling rate – 33,500 baht (US$ 922.87) per baht weight.

Two days ago, the escalating conflict in the Middle East could drive global gold prices to US$1,875 (67,950 baht) per ounce, as predicted by the Gold Traders Association (GTA).

The association’s president, Jitti Tangsithpakdi, pointed out that prices have risen by US$20-30 per ounce since the onset of hostilities between Israel and Hamas militants. Gold prices reached a one-week high of US$1,860 on October 11, and briefly touched US$1,870 later that day.

The GTA foresees gold trading within a range of US$1,845-1,875 in the short term unless the situation in the Middle East deteriorates further. To read more click HERE

