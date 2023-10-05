Siam Paragon shooting prompts new mental health unit

Photo by Siam Paragon.

A new mental health consultation unit, established to assist individuals emotionally distressed by the recent fatal shooting in Siam Paragon, started operations yesterday. The tragic incident, involving a teenage boy who killed two women, left many feeling traumatised and in need of psychological support.

Amporn Benjaponpitak, the leading authority of the Department of Mental Health, revealed that she, along with her team, was tasked by Cholnan Srikaew, the Public Health Minister, and Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, the permanent secretary for health, to provide necessary aid to those adversely affected by the horrific event.

Positioned on Siam Paragon’s M floor, the unit will remain operative for a week, from 9am to 8pm, catering to anyone seeking help. To further extend their support, the department store plans to circulate SMS messages to those present at the scene, offering information about the mental health services available, including psychological assessments.

During her interactions with some individuals impacted by the Siam Paragon shooting, Amporn found that many struggled to erase the traumatising memories of the incident.

“If people receive adequate and timely care, their symptoms will gradually diminish and enable them to resume their normal lives as soon as possible.”

Amporn further emphasised the potential risk of failing to address these mental health issues timely, as it could exacerbate symptoms and cause long-term psychological damage.

“Consequently, it’s our responsibility to ensure everyone is safe and can lead a normal life.”

She also expressed her concern about the mental well-being of the boy responsible for the crime. Despite his motive remaining unknown, Amporn believes this incident underscores the importance of nurturing the younger generation’s mental health.

According to statistical data, Thailand has one of the highest rates of mental health issues among young people in Asia, reported Bangkok Post.

