Siam Paragon shooting case update: prosecutors demand complete mental health assessment

The investigation into the infamous Siam Paragon shooting that transpired in the heart of Bangkok approximately three months ago, involving a 14 year old suspect, has taken an unanticipated turn. Prosecutors have handed back the police’s summarised investigation, citing an insufficiently comprehensive mental health assessment of the young suspect.

This summary encapsulated the police’s examination of the evidence and the details of their investigation into the devastating shooting incident that took place on October 3 within the bustling Siam Paragon shopping complex. The tragic incident resulted in the death of three individuals, one Thai and two foreign nationals – one from China and the other from Myanmar. Additionally, four others, including a Chinese tourist and a Lao worker, sustained injuries, reports Bangkok Post.

Upon scrutinising the summary, prosecutors established that the police had wrapped up their report without awaiting the crucial mental health assessment of the adolescent suspect. The Office of the Attorney-General’s (OAG) deputy spokesperson, Naken Thongpraiwan, revealed that the Pathumwan police station had submitted the summary on December 20. The charges outlined in the summary include premeditated murder, possession of a firearm, and unauthorised use and possession of a firearm and ammunition in a public place.

Interestingly, despite pressing charges on November 3, the police had taken the suspect to the Galya Rajanagarindra Institute for psychiatric rehabilitation two days after submitting the summary, indicating their belief that the suspect was mentally ill. However, the police failed to consult with the doctors about the shooter’s mental state before pressing charges, and the institute had not yet released its assessment at that time.

The assessment, released on November 21, suggested the young suspect lacked the capability to comprehend the charges, communicate effectively, or regulate his emotions, according to Naken. Consequently, prosecutors declared the interrogation unlawful under Sections 14 and 134 of the Criminal Procedure Code and Section 6 of the Juvenile and Family Court and Procedure Act.

In related news, Siam Paragon shooting: Case of 14 year old suspect returned to police for further probe.