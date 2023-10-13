Siam Paragon shooting claims third victim, music fan loses fight for life

Photo: KhaoSod

The tragic shooting at the Siam Paragon shopping mall, where a 14 year old boy opened fire on the public, claimed its third victim. Penpivan, a 14 year old girl and a devoted fan of famous singers Nont Thanont and GOT7, succumbed to her injuries after a ten-day battle. During the shocking event, she sustained critical gunshot wounds to her brain and ribs.

The horror unfolded in the bustling Siam Paragon shopping mall when a 14 year old Thai boy indiscriminately opened fire, resulting in the immediate death of two women, a Chinese tourist and a woman from Myanmar. There were also numerous injured, one of them being Penpivan. She was a passionate fan of well-known singers Nont Thanont and GOT7 and was unfortunately hit in the brain by two bullets and her ribs by another two, leaving her in a coma.

Nont Thanont reposted a fan’s message on October 3, seeking information about missing people from the mall shooting incident. It was later discovered that Penpivan had been shot in the head and was in the hospital.

As of today, the news of Penpivan’s demise was confirmed by a representative of her mother. According to the report, Penpivan, also known as Nungning, peacefully passed away in the early hours of the day. Her death marked the third fatality from the violent incident at the Siam Paragon shopping mall reported KhaoSod.

Survivors of the Siam Paragon Mall shooting recounted their harrowing experiences. One survivor, Natthaphat (surname withheld), described the terrifying moments she witnessed, including people losing their lives right before her eyes, and her inability to help a Chinese woman in distress. Read more HERE.

Follow us on :













In the wake of the Siam Paragon shooting incident, Thailand has launched a cooperative effort to establish a more effective emergency alert system. You can read more HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.