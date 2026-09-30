Siam Amazing Park closes for 6 months after Bangkok floods

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 30, 2026, 4:43 PM
1 minute read
Siam Amazing Park closes for 6 months after Bangkok floods
Photo via Facebook: Siam Amazing Park สยามอะเมซิ่งพาร์ค

Siam Amazing Park has announced a temporary closure of about six months after severe flooding affected the entire park in Bangkok’s Khan Na Yao district, with initial damage estimated at around 100 million baht.

The amusement and water park, also known as SuanSiam, has been closed since September 26 after flooding across Bangkok led to Khan Na Yao being declared a disaster-affected area.

In an announcement, the park said the flooding had severely affected its operations and that the park would need approximately six months to recover.

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Siam Amazing Park will close for about six months after severe flooding in Bangkok, with initial damage estimated at around 100 million baht.
Photo via Facebook: Siam Amazing Park สยามอะเมซิ่งพาร์ค

“Due to flooding in Bangkok and the declaration of Khan Na Yao district as a disaster-affected area, Siam Amazing Park has been severely affected.

“Siam Amazing Park therefore needs to temporarily close from September 26, 2026. Initially, the closure is expected to last approximately six months.”

“The company sincerely apologises for the inconvenience and will proceed with restoration work as quickly as possible. Updates can be followed through this channel.

“The company would also like to send its support to everyone affected by the disaster, as well as all personnel working in the affected areas. We will get through this together.”

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Siam Amazing Park will close for about six months after severe flooding in Bangkok, with initial damage estimated at around 100 million baht.
Photo via Facebook: Siam Amazing Park สยามอะเมซิ่งพาร์ค

The park has not yet announced a confirmed reopening date beyond the initial estimate of about six months. Further updates can be followed through Siam Amazing Park’s official channels

Siam Amazing Park first opened on November 19, 1980, and has operated in Bangkok for more than 45 years.

The park includes both amusement and water attractions and is home to a large wave pool that was formally recognised by Guinness World Records in 2009 as the world’s largest at the time, covering 13,600 square metres.

In September 2010, the park also received an award from the Tourism Authority of Thailand for outstanding contribution to the entertainment business.

Siam Amazing Park will close for about six months after severe flooding in Bangkok, with initial damage estimated at around 100 million baht.
Photo via Facebook: Siam Amazing Park สยามอะเมซิ่งพาร์ค

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 30, 2026, 4:43 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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