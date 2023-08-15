Should you name your baby Hitler? Nazi? The N-word?

An alarming trend is growing of giving Thai children names like Hitler, Nazi, and the N-word. (via Daily Mail).

Naming a child is an important decision that parents-to-be spend days or weeks pouring over. But a trend in Thailand is drawing harsh condemnation and has critics imploring Thai people to reconsider the names they choose for their offspring. The contentious trend of giving children names like Nong Hitler, Nong Nazi, and Nong Ni**a, ignited an intense debate. The crazy naming is shedding light on the potential indirect harm such names might inflict and sparking discussions on the role of education and awareness about the German dictator and other brutal leaders.

As trends in baby naming continue to evolve, a preference for names that resonate in English has emerged in Thailand. Parents are opting for names that exude convenience, elegance, and modernity – those that remain stylish and relevant. The allure of an English name has grown stronger, especially for parents contemplating the possibility of their children studying abroad in the future.

Choosing a name associated with an artist, celebrity, or historical figure has a lot of appeal to Thai parents as it has an English sound and is easily recognisable. But instead of a surge in little Thai Beyonces or LaLisas, some parents are choosing a name that corresponds to historical figures associated with grievous crimes against humanity.

A recent incident has thrown the issue into the spotlight, drawing criticism and concern from commenters worldwide. The decision of a Thai family to name their child Nong Hitler, Nong Nazi, and Nong Ni**a sparked heated debates and discussions.

The name Hitler is irrevocably linked to Adolf, the ruthless dictator who led Nazi Germany. His actions instigated World War II and resulted in the mass slaughter of millions, primarily targeting Jewish individuals.

In fact, the name Adolf wasn’t terribly common, but it experienced a spike in popularity for baby names when Hitler first came to power in the 1930s, but once the horrors of the holocaust became clear, the name Adolf dropped sharply in the ranks. By the 1950s, there were essentially no babies named Adolf anymore

Using such a hated tyrant’s name for a child could inadvertently place emotional burdens on their bearers, as they carry the weight of their historical connotations.

Follow us on :













Similarly, the use of the N-word elicits strong reactions and is nearly universally considered overtly racist. Yet a Thai family decided to give their child this name that bears a weight that cannot be ignored, symbolizing a form of hatred and violence that has left an indelible mark on history.

The ensuing controversy has triggered an extensive dialogue, with commenters begging parents to conduct thorough research before bestowing names upon their offspring. This incident underscores the need for historical education, particularly within the Thai community, to ensure that the meanings and implications of names are comprehended fully.