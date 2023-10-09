Shore showdown: Hotel in Chon Buri accused of encroaching on public beach

Photo via Siam News.

A Thai local filed a complaint with authorities accusing a beachfront hotel of encroaching on a public beach in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province.

Na Jomtien Municipality and the Marine Department are being urged to investigate the hotel on Jomtien Beach as the pool was seen being built on the beach, which is supposed to be a public place for everyone to enjoy. The hotel has also put up a sign saying “PRIVATE PROPERTY KEEP OUT.”

ThaiRath reported that the hotel is located between the Lung Wai Restaurant and Ton Haad Beach. The hotel built its pool further into the beach, unlike nearby hotels and restaurants. The hotel had not yet opened and appeared to be in pristine condition as if construction had just been completed.

The media investigated the hotel further and discovered that only the pool was built two years ago, though details regarding the entire duration of the hotel’s construction remain undisclosed.

The local said that Na Jomtien Municipality and the Marine Department had previously ordered locals running businesses along the beach to remove their establishments to give the large beach back to the public. However, the hotel managed to build the pool on the public beach, raising questions about whether or not government officials are only benefiting wealthy business owners.

Jomtien Beach had previously been the subject of some concern as it is a top destination in Chon Buri, especially for Thais. Locals and visitors complained to the relevant authorities in April that drunk visitors urinated on the beach and made noise all night.

Three weeks ago, local tourists urged officials to control groups of teenagers who hang out on Jomtien Beach and set off fireworks in the middle of the night.

Many others called for an investigation into the kratom and cannabis shops along Jomtien Beach that attract groups of teenagers. Complainants expressed fears that the gathering would degenerate into a fight and illegal use of kratom and ganja.

