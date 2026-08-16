Shopper orders iPhone from online store, gets Android instead

An online shopper has claimed that an iPhone ordered from an official store arrived with an Android phone inside the package instead. The buyer shared the experience on Facebook along with an unboxing video.

The shopper posted the claim in the Facebook group พวกเราคือผู้บริโภค (We Are Consumers), saying the Apple phone was ordered through a well-known online shopping platform from an official store.

According to the post, the buyer opened the parcel and discovered that the smartphone inside was running Android rather than being the Apple device ordered.

Commenters urged online shoppers to record the entire unboxing process, particularly for expensive purchases, so the footage can be used as evidence when pursuing legal action or compensation if a problem occurs.

Some claimed official stores generally have strict security measures and video records of the packing process. They suggested that without clear evidence, questions could arise over whether the buyer or delivery company was responsible.

The buyer later posted the full video in the comments, showing the parcel being opened and the phone switched on, to show that the incident had not been staged.

Other group members who had previously ordered from the same store said the packaging looked unusual. They claimed that orders for newer iPhones, such as the iPhone 17, would normally arrive in a larger shipping box with several layers of protective packaging and secure tape.

However, they said the box and tape shown in the buyer’s photos and video appeared different from what they had previously received. Some speculated that the device may have been switched during the delivery process, although this remains unconfirmed.