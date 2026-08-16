Shopper orders iPhone from online store, gets Android instead

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 16, 2026, 5:28 PM
1 minute read
Shopper orders iPhone from online store, gets Android instead | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from the poster

An online shopper has claimed that an iPhone ordered from an official store arrived with an Android phone inside the package instead. The buyer shared the experience on Facebook along with an unboxing video.

The shopper posted the claim in the Facebook group พวกเราคือผู้บริโภค (We Are Consumers), saying the Apple phone was ordered through a well-known online shopping platform from an official store.

According to the post, the buyer opened the parcel and discovered that the smartphone inside was running Android rather than being the Apple device ordered.

A shopper claims an iPhone ordered from an official online store arrived with an Android instead, prompting questions over what went wrong.
Photo via the poster

Commenters urged online shoppers to record the entire unboxing process, particularly for expensive purchases, so the footage can be used as evidence when pursuing legal action or compensation if a problem occurs.

Some claimed official stores generally have strict security measures and video records of the packing process. They suggested that without clear evidence, questions could arise over whether the buyer or delivery company was responsible.

The buyer later posted the full video in the comments, showing the parcel being opened and the phone switched on, to show that the incident had not been staged.

A shopper claims an iPhone ordered from an official online store arrived with an Android instead, prompting questions over what went wrong.
Photo via Amarin TV

Other group members who had previously ordered from the same store said the packaging looked unusual. They claimed that orders for newer iPhones, such as the iPhone 17, would normally arrive in a larger shipping box with several layers of protective packaging and secure tape.

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However, they said the box and tape shown in the buyer’s photos and video appeared different from what they had previously received. Some speculated that the device may have been switched during the delivery process, although this remains unconfirmed.

A shopper claims an iPhone ordered from an official online store arrived with an Android instead, prompting questions over what went wrong.
Photo via the poster

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 16, 2026, 5:28 PM
1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.