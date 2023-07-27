Shop owner robbed of over 100,000 THB during his absence

Image courtesy of Khao Sod Online

Yesterday, at 10pm, a man returned to his shop in Udon Thani City to discover his property had been robbed while he was away. The intruder had stolen valuable goods totalling over THB 100,000. The local police, led by Officer Nattawat Ladawan, were quickly on the scene.

The shop, located at 63 Phonphisai Road, was owned by 38 year old Phurivit (surname withheld). He stated that he had closed the shop for ten days to run business errands in another province. Distressing details of the event surfaced as it was learned that the alleged burglar not only stole valuable items but left a degrading mark at the scene of the crime.

“I was contacted by a neighbour,” Phurivit detailed, “who asked me if I’d had workers at the shop moving goods around. I immediately suspected the worst and rushed back.” His worst fears were confirmed: the shop had been broken into, and a large amount of stock – computers, cash registers, alcohol, speakers, and cash – was missing.

Follow us on :













Worse still, Phurivit’s neighbours informed him that the break-in had occurred approximately four days ago and the culprit had left the stolen goods piled up outside the shop. This led the locals to believe that they were Phurivit’s employees. The thief later sold the stolen goods at a nearby store. Additional insult was added when Phurivit discovered that defecation had been left at his front door by the offender.

The police speculated that the offender was familiar with the shop and its owner’s routines. They capitalised on the owner’s absence and broke in from the back door, which was a dark and isolated area. Stolen items were then piled up at the front of the shop before being sold off. The police are now intensifying their investigation, scrutinising CCTV footage, and looking into local individuals for potential leads, reports Khao Sod Online.