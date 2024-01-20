Shocking teen crimes spark government debate on harsher punishments

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has revealed plans to reevaluate legal consequences for young offenders involved in heinous crimes.

This revelation comes in the aftermath of a brutal slaying allegedly committed by a group of teenagers aged 13 to 16 in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district.

Caught on security cameras attacking 47 year old Buaphan Tansu, the suspects confessed to the murder. Speaking to reporters at Suvarnabhumi airport, Srettha, fresh from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, declared that the pros and cons of tougher penalties for juvenile delinquents who commit serious crimes must be considered.

The Thai premier has directed National Police Chief Police General Torsak Sukvimol to investigate alleged misconduct by officers at the Aranyaprathet District Police Station. Accused of torturing Buaphan’s husband into a false confession, the 61 year old PM stated that the police must produce the probe results and tell the public what really happened.

Responding to growing public outcry, the prime minister pledged to discuss the matter with the national police chief, considering calls for stricter penalties on young offenders who deliberately commit grave offences.

Democrat Party MP Chaichana Detdacho intensified the debate, citing the Siam Paragon shooting rampage by a 14 year old boy last October, resulting in three deaths and four injuries. For the Aranyaprathet case, Detdacho revealed a disturbing Line chat history indicating the suspects’ violent tendencies, painting them as a juvenile crime syndicate.

Apologising for the alleged misconduct, Pol. Gen. Torsak flew to Sa Kaeo to oversee the investigation.

Srettha emphasised that the Royal Thai Police is duty-bound to win back public trust and take tough legal action against officers who committed wrongdoings.

Deputy National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn revealed the existence of six voice clips exposing the Aranyaprathet police’s awareness of the wrongful arrest. Vowing to get to the bottom of the misconduct, he assured disciplinary and criminal action if officers were found guilty, reported Bangkok Post.

Senator Wallop Tungkananurak added his voice, proposing a multidisciplinary panel to assess the behaviour of young offenders.

“If they have committed serious crimes on purpose, the panel should recommend tougher punishment.”