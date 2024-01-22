Shocking escape: Aussie woman zaps back to life after electrifying encounter with deadly jellyfish near Koh Pha Ngan

Picture courtesy of 9news.

An Aussie woman declared she is thankful to be alive after a bolt of “electricity had shot through her body” following a horrifying attack by some box Jellyfish near Koh Pha Ngan.

The 23 year old woman from Queensland in Australia was left hospitalised for over a month after the attack and issued a cautionary message to fellow holidaymakers about the dangers of swimming in Thailand.

Zoe Cahill, on her first solo trip to Southeast Asia, had been teaching yoga and exploring Bali and Thailand. Despite several months of swimming around Ko Pha Ngan without any issues, her peaceful routine took a drastic turn in October while swimming near the shore of Zen Beach.

“I thought I saw what looked like little bits of plastic in the ocean, and within seconds this jellyfish stung me. It literally felt like electricity had shot through my body.”

Despite her injuries, she managed to make it back to the shore, driven by adrenaline, though her memory of the incident remains patchy.

Fifty meters from the shore, her body suddenly felt like it was vibrating. With a rush of adrenaline, Cahill made it back to the shore before collapsing and turning blue. Fortunately, a group of about 15 people rushed to her aid, dousing her with bottles of vinegar while a nurse performed CPR. Cahill credits the quick application of vinegar with preventing further deterioration.

Rushed to the local hospital in Ko Pha Ngan, Cahill underwent testing, and doctors advised her to immediately transfer to Ko Samui due to the severity of her condition. Language barriers added complexity to her situation but a marine toxin specialist from Bangkok attended to her on the next island. Cahill spent over a month in the hospital, unable to walk for two weeks due to the extensive stings.

The recovery process revealed an intricate web of scarring on her body, documented on her Instagram account. Despite the visible marks, Cahill expresses gratitude for being alive.

“I’m scarred all over my body; everywhere you look, there’s a mark but I’m grateful to be here today.”

Back home, Cahill aims to raise awareness about the dangers of jellyfish attacks, especially as temperatures rise across the country. She cites recent stories of Irukandji stings off the Queensland coast, including Fraser Island (K’gari), as motivation for her advocacy, reported 9news.

“I don’t think many people are aware. I had no idea these types of jellyfish were so close to the island.”

Venomous jellyfish are no joke and are found in Thailand’s waters all year round. Don’t worry, you don’t have to cancel your beach holiday, just learn the necessary tips HERE to prevent and treat jellyfish stings and you’ll be all set.