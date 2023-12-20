Shocking discovery: Decomposed human legs unearthed in US cardboard shipment

Photo courtesy of The Star

At a recycling facility in Chon Buri‘s Si Racha district, diligent workers stumbled upon a nightmarish find—two human legs, reduced to bare bones, concealed within a consignment of recyclable cardboard paper imported from the United States.

The harrowing revelation unfolded at 1pm yesterday, December 19, when the Si Racha Police Station received an urgent call regarding the grotesque discovery.

Rapidly responding to the distressing situation, law enforcement, accompanied by officials from the Piew Yiew Thai Si Racha Foundation, arrived at the scene. Their investigation focused on two legs, bereft of flesh, extending from the pelvis to the feet—almost entirely decomposed, yet bizarrely still donning black sneakers, reported The Nation.

The macabre limbs have been dispatched to the Forensic Science Institute at the Police Hospital for meticulous examination and further investigation. The discovery emerged during the sorting process of the imported recyclable cardboard paper, shipped in a container to the recycling plant.

