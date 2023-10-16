Fishy mix-up: Thai woman finds ‘salmon surprise’ in her salad, sparks online sensation

Photo: Sanook

A woman was shocked to discover a four-legged creature, initially mistaken for fermented fish, in her ordered salmon salad. The incident shared on a Facebook group focused on consumers has since sparked widespread online concern.

The woman purchased a salmon salad with a separate serving of fermented fish sauce. On pouring out the sauce, she found a creature that, at first glance, seemed to be fermented fish due to its transparent body. However, a closer inspection revealed it had four legs, making it not fermented fish.

“This is a true story, no one would put a salamander in a salmon salad on purpose. I thought it was fermented fish at first, but when I stirred it, I saw it had four legs. It’s not fermented fish but a transparent salamander that was marinated in the sauce bottle until it turned transparent.

“This is the first time I’ve encountered such a shocking incident. I want every restaurant to pay more attention to cleanliness. I don’t dare to eat salads these days as the image still haunts me.”

The post attracted numerous comments from netizens who expressed their concern and asked whether the woman had eaten any of the salmon salad. Fortunately, she noticed the creature before serving it onto her plate. Otherwise, she might have unknowingly consumed it reported Sanook.

She also revealed that she had reported the incident to the restaurant, which apologised and refunded her money.

“It’s very haunting. I’m not angry, but shocked. I told the restaurant to be more careful in the future. It gives me goosebumps!”

