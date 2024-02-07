Shiva’s Golden Boy statue: A historical repatriation to Thailand

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 12:04, 07 February 2024| Updated: 12:04, 07 February 2024
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Two revered relics, the Golden Boy statue embodying the Hindu deity Shiva, and a graceful kneeling female figure with uplifted arms, are poised to make a triumphant return from the United States to Thailand.

Set against the backdrop of a highly anticipated repatriation ceremony scheduled for May this year, these cherished artefacts are stirring a wave of national pride.

Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanit revealed that the Fine Arts Department has been entrusted with orchestrating the intricate repatriation process, working hand in hand with the esteemed Metropolitan Museum of Art. Remarkably, the expenses associated with this historic repatriation will be borne by the museum itself, underlining a profound gesture of respect and collaboration.

Both the United States and Thailand are gearing up to host grand repatriation ceremonies, with the prestigious Bangkok National Museum selected as the venue for the Thai leg of the event, promising a momentous spectacle for all who attend. Following the ceremonious return, these iconic statues will be unveiled to the eager public, ensuring their enduring legacy thrives anew.

Sermsak underscored the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s active role in finalising the logistical aspects of this repatriation, underscoring Thailand’s steadfast commitment to reclaiming its cultural treasures. Notably, this endeavour extends beyond the Golden Boy and the kneeling figure, encompassing artefacts from the ancient town of Si Thep in Phetchabun province, symbolising a broader mission to preserve Thailand’s rich heritage.

This move echoes a precedent set last year when the Metropolitan Museum of Art pledged to return over a dozen pieces of ancient artwork to Cambodia and Thailand. This decision was prompted by ties to art dealer Douglas Latchford, who was embroiled in allegations of involvement in an antiquities trafficking network in Southeast Asia before his passing in 2020, vehemently denying any wrongdoing, reported Pattaya Mail.

In continuation of this noble initiative, the museum is poised to restore 14 Khmer sculptures to Cambodia and two to Thailand, cementing its commitment to rectifying historical injustices and ushering in a new era of cultural collaboration and respect.

