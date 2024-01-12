Shanghai’s Juneyao Air to operate flights to Chiang Mai

Photo courtesy of ch-aviation

Juneyao Air is set to reignite the battle for the Shanghai-Chiang Mai route, challenging fierce rivals China Eastern Airlines and Spring Airlines.

Juneyao’s A320neo will operate daily flights from Shanghai to the northern Thai capital, starting from January 20.

The airline’s flight schedule is as follows:

HO1325 PVG 1835 – CNX 2235 32N Daily

HO1326 CNX 2335 – PVG 0425+1 32N Daily

China Eastern Airlines swoops in daily with an A320, flaunting 158 seats (eight first class), departing Shanghai at 10.10am and landing in Chiang Mai at 2pm. Meanwhile, Spring Airlines bursts onto the scene thrice weekly, armed with an A320 boasting 180 all-economy seats. Their flights embark from Shanghai at 8.05am on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, touching down in Chiang Mai at 11.35am.

As the dust settles, travellers can expect a potential price war, with the average roundtrip fare standing at a hefty US$450 (approximately 15,772 baht) in December, reported TTR Weekly.

In an exclusive revelation, Juneyao Air spreads its wings even further, confirming a flight surge to daily frequencies starting from January 18 to March 25 on two additional Thailand routes: Shanghai-Phuket and Nanjing-Phuket.

HO1321 PVG-HKT: 1615 – 2050 (Shanghai-Phuket)

HO1322 HKT-PVG: 2200 – 0350 (Phuket-Shanghai)

HO1639 NKG-HKT: 1210 – 1625 (Nanjing-Phuket)

HO1640 HKT-NKG: 1730 – 2325 (Phuket – Nanjing)

Airlines are banking on the introduction of visa-exempt travel between China and Thailand to propel traffic, painting an optimistic picture for seamless travel between the two nations. With last year’s tantalising figures hinting at 3.5 million Chinese jetting off to Thailand last year, the stage is set for a blockbuster year in aviation.

In related news, the Tourism Authority of Thailand unveiled a soaring surge in flights from Scandinavian cities, transforming Thailand into a must-visit destination. Leading the charge is Norse Atlantic Airways, stealing the limelight with its announcement of an extended direct Oslo-Bangkok service for both the summer 2024 and winter 2024/2025 seasons.

In other news, Thai Airways announced the resumption of daily flights between Perth and Bangkok. The route will be covered by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on a nonstop seven-hour journey.