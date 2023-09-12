Shanghai woman’s crab feast video goes viral, but not for the food

Image courtesy of Sanook

A video posted by a stunning woman from Shanghai, China, focusing on a crab feast with her family, took an unexpected turn when netizens seemed more interested in the woman than the food. The clip initially shared to celebrate her brother’s impressive crab catch and the subsequent sumptuous meal, soon saw viewers commenting, “The crabs are indeed massive!”

The young woman narrates in the video that her brother had managed to catch a substantial amount of crabs, leading to an array of delectable crab-based dishes prepared for the family meal. The video reveals the woman and her siblings relishing the food, exclaiming over its deliciousness, and even cheering, “Delicious!” The family’s joy and laughter during this special time is clearly captured in the footage.

However, as the clip gained traction online, the focus of the viewers seemed to shift. Far from concentrating on the crab feast, many netizens were captivated by the woman herself. Comments such as, “Where are the crabs, all I see is you,” started appearing. Another user echoed the sentiment, declaring, “The crabs are indeed massive!”, indirectly referring to the woman’s own attributes. “You are large and opened to all river streams,” proclaimed another, hinting at the woman’s popularity and the positive reception she received from the video, reports Sanook.

