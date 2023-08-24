Severe weather warning issued for Thailand – expect heavy rain and potential flash floods

Image by Andre Mueller

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a severe weather warning for the entire country today, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected in 32 provinces. Bangkok could see a chance of 70% rainfall from the afternoon till dusk, posing a potential risk of flash floods. The department also advises boat operators to exercise caution, especially in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, where storms can result in waves rising to one to two metres.

The weather system is being driven by a monsoon trough passing through Myanmar and Laos, creating a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. In such conditions, Thailand is likely to experience scattered thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall in some areas of the northeastern, eastern and southern regions. Residents in these areas are advised to remain vigilant for potential threats from heavy and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods.

In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the wind-generated waves are expected to reach an average height of one metre. However, in areas with thunderstorms, waves could reach heights between one to two metres. Mariners are urged to navigate with caution and avoid entering storm-affected areas.

On a regional level, today’s weather forecast from 6am today to 6am tomorrow indicates a 60% chance of thunderstorms in the northern region, mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, and Phitsanulok. The lowest temperature is expected between 24-27 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature ranging from 32-36 degrees Celsius. The wind is blowing from the southwest at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region shows a 70% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall in some areas, particularly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. The lowest temperature is expected to range between 23-25 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature will be between 31-35 degrees Celsius. The wind speed is expected to be between 10-20 kilometres per hour coming from the southwest.

In the central region, there is a 60% chance of thunderstorms, predominantly in Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. The temperature is expected to drop to 25-26 degrees Celsius and rise to 34-37 degrees Celsius. Winds are blowing from the southwest at 10-25 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region has a 60% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall in some areas. The provinces most likely to be affected are Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The lowest temperature is expected to be between 24-27 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature ranging from 33-35 degrees Celsius. The wind is blowing from the southwest at 15-30 kilometres per hour, and the sea is expected to have waves of about one metre, rising to one to two metres in thunderstorm areas.

The southern region (east coast) has a 20% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall in some areas, particularly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The lowest temperature is expected to range between 23-26 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature will be between 33-36 degrees Celsius. The wind speed is expected to be between 15-30 kilometres per hour coming from the southwest.

Follow us on :













The southern region (west coast) has a 30% chance of thunderstorms, predominantly in Trang and Satun. The temperature is expected to drop to 24-26 degrees Celsius and rise to 32-34 degrees Celsius. Winds are blowing from the southwest at 15-30 kilometres per hour.

For Bangkok and its vicinity, there is a 70% chance of thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon to evening. The lowest temperature is expected to be between 26-28 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature ranging from 33-36 degrees Celsius. The wind is blowing from the southwest at 10-25 kilometres per hour, reports Khao Sod Online.