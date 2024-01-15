Severe weather warning for 18 provinces in Thailand

The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) issued a severe weather warning today for 18 provinces spanning the north and south of the country. Heavy rains, strong winds, and hailstorms are expected, posing a potential danger to residents. The department advises people to avoid open areas and weakly constructed buildings.

This weather forecast for the next 24 hours predicts another western wind wave from Myanmar moving across the northern region and Upper Laos. This could result in thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail in some areas of the northern region.

Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail, and to avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, billboards, and weakly constructed buildings. Farmers are also advised to prepare for potential damage to agricultural produce.

High-pressure areas are currently covering the northeast and the South China Sea, resulting in cool weather in the morning in the north, northeast, central, east, and upper southern regions. Temperatures may drop slightly and residents are advised to take care of their health due to the continued cool weather in the morning during this period.

As for the northeastern monsoon, it is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the south of the country, resulting in thunderstorms in some areas of the southern region. The lower Gulf of Thailand is experiencing moderate waves with heights of 1–2 metres, and in areas with thunderstorms, wave heights could exceed 2 metres. Sailors in the lower Gulf of Thailand are advised to avoid areas with thunderstorms.

During this period, dust and smog accumulation is moderate to high in the Lower Northern, Central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and Eastern regions due to the weak to moderate winds prevailing in these areas, and the air ventilation is not good.

cool weather

In the north, cool weather is predicted in the morning with 20% of the area expected to experience thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail in some areas. Most areas in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, and Tak provinces. Lowest temperature 18-22 degrees Celsius, highest temperature 29-35 degrees Celsius. On mountain tops, it is cold to very cold with the lowest temperature of 7-14 degrees Celsius. Winds from the east-southeast, 5-15 km/h.

In the northeast, cool weather in the morning is anticipated and temperatures will drop slightly. The lowest temperature is 17-21 degrees Celsius, highest temperature is 30-33 degrees Celsius. On mountain tops, it is cool to cold with the lowest temperature of 11-16 degrees Celsius. Winds from the northeast, 10-25 km/h.

In the central region, cool weather is predicted in the morning and temperatures will drop slightly. Lowest temperature 21-24 degrees Celsius, highest temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius. Winds from the northeast, 10-15 km/h.

In the east, cool weather is anticipated in the morning and temperatures will drop slightly. Lowest temperature 20-24 degrees Celsius, highest temperature 32-35 degrees Celsius. Winds from the northeast, 10-30 km/h. The sea has waves lower than 1 metre, and in areas with thunderstorms and off-shore, waves are about 1 metre high.

In the south and east coast, it is expected that the upper part of the region will have cool weather in the morning and temperatures will drop slightly. The lower part of the region has 20% of the area expected to experience thunderstorms.

Most areas in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. Lowest temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius, highest temperature 31-34 degrees Celsius.

Northeast winds

From Surat Thani province upwards, winds from the northeast, 15-30 km/h. The sea has waves about 1 metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, wave heights are more than 1 metre.

From Nakhon Si Thammarat province downwards, winds from the northeast, 15-35 km/h. The sea has waves 1-2 metres high, and in areas with thunderstorms, wave heights are more than 2 metres.

Follow us on :













On the southwest coast, 10% of the area is expected to experience thunderstorms. Most areas in Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi provinces. Lowest temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, highest temperature 32-35 degrees Celsius. Winds from the northeast, 15-30 km/h. The sea has waves about 1 metre high, and off-shore, and wave heights in areas with thunderstorms are more than 1 metre.

Bangkok and its vicinity are predicted to be partly cloudy and temperatures will drop slightly. Lowest temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, highest temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius. Winds from the northeast, 10-15 km/h, reported KhaoSod.