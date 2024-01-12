Severe weather alert issued for 32 provinces in Thailand: Thunderstorms and temperature drop forecasted

A severe weather alert has been issued for 32 provinces in Thailand’s north, northeast, and central regions. From tomorrow, January 13 to January 16 these areas are on high alert for thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail, with temperatures expected to drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius.

This forecast is due to a western airflow from the Union of Myanmar that will intersect with high pressure from the People’s Republic of China.

In response to the anticipated adverse weather conditions, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) coordinated warnings to the 32 affected provinces. These areas are advised to monitor weather conditions closely and prepare for potential disasters.

The weather pattern, which is projected to cause thunderstorms, lightning strikes, strong winds, and hail in some areas, is expected to lower temperatures by 1-3 degrees Celsius. Concurrently, strong winds are forecasted in the northern and northeastern regions. The Meteorological Department of Thailand‘s cumulative ten-day forecast from January 12 to 21 indicates the potential for thunderstorms and unsettled weather conditions, including heavy rain and strong winds.

In the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, temperatures are expected to drop slightly. Areas to watch for thunderstorms and strong winds from January 13 to 16 include all provinces in the northern region, nine provinces in the northeast, including Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, and Nakhon Ratchasima, and six provinces in the central region, namely Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Lopburi, and Saraburi.

The DDPM has notified 32 provinces in the north, northeast, and central regions, as well as the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centres in disaster-prone areas, to be vigilant and prepare to respond to potential disasters during this period.

Residents are urged to follow weather forecasts and government announcements closely, especially those living in at-risk areas. They are advised to comply strictly with warnings, inspect their homes, and ensure that their structures are secure.

People should avoid open areas under large trees, advertising signs, or unstable structures to prevent the danger of being crushed. Farmers are advised to prepare supports for trees or barriers to protect crops from damage.

The public can follow disaster warning announcements on the THAI DISASTER ALERT application. In case of emergency, incidents can be reported and assistance requested via the Line DDPM Incident Reporting 1784 by adding the Line ID @1784DDPM, as well as the 1784 Safety Hotline, which operates 24 hours a day, reported KhaoSod.