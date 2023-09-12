Severe thunderstorms warning issued for 41 Thai provinces: potential floods threaten residents

Photo by NOAA on Unsplash.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning for severe thunderstorms across 41 provinces today. Northern and northeastern regions are expected to be the hardest hit, with 80% of these areas expected to experience heavy rainfall. This downpour may lead to sudden flooding, posing danger to residents, particularly those residing in mountainous areas, near water flow paths and in low-lying areas. The capital city of Bangkok is also not spared.

This weather condition is due to a moderate monsoon trough passing over the northern region and upper Laos, entering a trough of low atmospheric pressure over upper Vietnam. Concurrently, a moderate southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. Such conditions continue to cause thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in some areas.

The TMD advises residents in the affected areas to be wary of dangers from heavy rain and accumulated rainfall that may cause sudden flooding and forest runoff. Especially for areas on the slopes near the water flow and low-lying areas, they should also be cautious when travelling through areas with thunderstorms during this period. For those in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, wave heights are expected to reach 1-2 metres and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Boat operators in these areas are urged to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow reveals that the northern region will experience thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with heavy rain in some places in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Phichit, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces. The lowest temperature is 23-25 degrees Celsius, the highest is 31-34 degrees Celsius, and the wind speed varies between 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will also experience thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with heavy rain in some places in provinces such as Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. The lowest temperature is 23-25 degrees Celsius, the highest is 27-34 degrees Celsius, and the wind speed varies between 10-25 kilometres per hour.

In the central region, thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi provinces. The lowest temperature is 23-24 degrees Celsius, the highest is 31-34 degrees Celsius, and the southwestern wind speed varies between 10-25 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will also experience thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with heavy rain in some places in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. The lowest temperature is 24-27 degrees Celsius, the highest is 30-34 degrees Celsius, and the southwestern wind speed varies between 20-35 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 2 meters high and over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.

In the southern region (east coast), thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani provinces. The lowest temperature is 23-25 degrees Celsius, the highest is 34-36 degrees Celsius. From Surat Thani province upwards, the southwestern wind speed varies between 15-35 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1-2 meters high and over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. From Nakhon Si Thammarat province downwards, the southwestern wind speed varies between 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1 meter high and over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.

Follow us on :













In the southern region (west coast), thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces. The lowest temperature is 23-25 degrees Celsius, the highest is 30-33 degrees Celsius, and the southwestern wind speed varies between 15-35 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1-2 meters high and over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area. The lowest temperature is 24-25 degrees Celsius, the highest is 32-35 degrees Celsius, and the southwestern wind speed varies between 10-25 kilometres per hour, reports Khaosod Online.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.