Thunderstruck: TMD predicts stormy weather across 32 provinces and Bangkok

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned of thunderstorms and stormy weather across 32 provinces, with Bangkok expected to experience heavy rainfall in 20% of its areas. The southwest monsoon is predicted to cover the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is stormy and a trough is to pass over Myanmar’s upper region and upper Laos, moving into the low-pressure area over upper Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is predicted to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

This stormy weather pattern is expected to result in heavy rainfall across Thailand, with heavy rain in some parts of the upper northeastern region. Citizens in these areas are advised to be cautious of hazards from heavy rainfall, which could potentially cause flash floods and forest runoff during this period.

For the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be 1 metre high and areas with thunderstorms may experience waves of 1 to 2 meters. Boat operators in these areas are advised to be cautious and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

The tropical storm “Saola” located over the Pacific Ocean or northeastern Philippines is expected to pass through the Republic of China (Taiwan) between August 30 and September 1. This stormy weather is not expected to directly affect Thailand’s weather. However, those planning to travel to these regions are advised to check weather conditions before their journey.

Weather forecast for Thailand by the TMD from 6am today to 6am tomorrow.

Northern region: Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces. Minimum temperature 22-26°C, maximum 32-36 degrees Celsius. Winds from the southwest at speeds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Northeastern region: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with some heavy rain in provinces such as Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Mukdahan. Minimum temperature 23-27°C, maximum 30-36°C. Winds from the southwest at speeds of 10-20km/h.

Central region: Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mostly in provinces such as Uthai Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi. Minimum temperature 25-27°C, maximum 35-37°C. Winds from the southwest at speeds of 10-25km/h.

Eastern region: Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mostly in provinces such as Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 26-27°C, maximum 34-36°C. Winds from the southwest at speeds of 15-35km/h. Sea waves are around 1-2 metres and around 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Southern region (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mostly in provinces such as Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-26°C, maximum 35-37°C.

Southern region (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces. Minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum 32-35°C.

Follow us on :













Bangkok and its vicinity: Thunderstorms in 20% of the area. Minimum temperature 27-28°C, maximum 34-36°C. Winds from the southwest at speeds of 10-25km/h.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.