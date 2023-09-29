Severe flooding in Nakhon Ratchasima sparks fears of 1980 disaster repeat

Photo: KhaoSod.

Torrential rains triggered severe flooding in Nakhon Ratchasima causing residents to hastily evacuate their homes. The situation has raised concerns of a repeat of the devastating floods of 1980.

The Thai authorities are closely monitoring the situation, especially in the Lam Takhong area.

Khao Yai National Park Head, Chaiya Huay Hongs Thong, reported that the depression storm has led to continuous rainfall in the forested areas of Khao Yai National Park. While the rainfall was not particularly heavy, its persistent nature saturated the ground and caused water to overflow into the Lam Takhong tributaries.

Water levels in the Lam Takhong camping area have risen significantly, almost overflowing the canal, and have flowed down to the Orchid Cliff Waterfall and Huai Suwat Waterfall, further down to the lower areas of Lam Takhong.

Pak Chong District Officer, Kana Chanchanom Sri Charoen, coordinated with community leaders in Mu Si, Kanong Pra, and Nong Nam Daeng to quickly move their belongings and livestock to higher ground.

This precautionary measure is due to fears that continuous rainfall could lead to an increase in forest water levels. The Mayor of Pak Chong, Komkrit Limpapanalert, has been notified and is on high alert for water levels in the Lam Takhong canal that flows through ten communities, fearing a repeat of the devastating floods that submerged the Pak Chong town centre in October 2020.

The village head of Mu Si, Sommai Mi Chantuek, led villagers, along with farm tractors, to urgently move belongings out of more than 20 houses.

Some houses located in the lower areas of the Lam Takhong were submerged in water more than 50 centimetres high, reaching up to one metre in some spots. It is predicted that by the afternoon, the forest water will flow down to the Pak Chong area before it proceeds to the Lam Takhong Dam.

In light of the Nakhon Ratchasima flooding, the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department has ordered a strict watch on the Lam Takhong area, fearing a heavy repeat flood similar to that of 1980.

The residents of Mu Si are hurriedly moving their belongings to escape the water. Nakhon Ratchasima is experiencing a severe storm that has caused the forest water to overflow, flooding roads, bridges, and homes.

The water level has risen to 1 metre and all types of vehicles are unable to pass the road beside Mu Si Temple, reported KhaoSod.

