Sedan’s shocking hit and run on Ratchada Road sets social media abuzz (video)

A shocking road incident involving a white sedan and a yellow-green taxi recently set social media abuzz. The white car was filmed reversing into a stationary taxi in the middle of Ratchada Road before speeding away from the scene, sparking widespread online debate. The video, shared by the popular Red Skull page, left both locals and tourists in shock, seeking answers to the cause of the bizarre collision.

The incident took place on Ratchada Road yesterday. The video clip shows a stationary taxi blocking the road. Suddenly, a white sedan parked behind it accelerated and crashed into the taxi with considerable force. The white car then reversed and rammed into the taxi again before fleeing the scene. The Red Skull page captioned the video.

“This happened on Ratchada Street last night. I don’t know what caused it but I’m guessing the taxi is to blame.”

Once the video went viral, a flurry of comments flooded in, with many netizens keen to understand the circumstances behind the unusual event. Commenters offered their views on the incident.

“This intersection is notorious for its thick white lines, especially with taxis and large vehicles like coaches and Range Rovers. Many people rushed here (including buses).”

“They told him to reverse. If he intended to crash like this, the engine wouldn’t break down. He could still go on.”

The video clip of the startling road incident continues to perplex viewers, leaving many anxious to discover the root cause behind such a reckless act.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that can unfold on the road and the importance of always driving responsibly to ensure the safety of all road users, reported KhaoSod.