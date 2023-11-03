Security worker’s fatal motorcycle crash on Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 43 year old security worker who crashed his motorcycle into a large tree on Sukhumvit Pattaya Road near Soi Banglamung 29, Banglamung, Chon Buri. The incident occurred in the early hours of today, at 2.16am, and was reported to the Banglamung Police Station.

The deceased, identified as Somchai (surname withheld), was discovered lying on the road, immersed in a pool of blood. His lifeless body was covered with a white sheet by officials who also cleared the area of onlookers. His damaged Honda Click motorcycle, bearing the registration number 1KY7495 Chon Buri, was found nearby, leaning against a large tree.

Somchai’s friend, 29 year old Chaiyarat provided crucial information about the night’s events. He disclosed that they had gone together for a concert at a seafood festival, where they had enjoyed a lively evening of dancing and eating. However, Somchai had disappeared from the event, and despite their efforts to find him, they were unsuccessful. They had therefore decided to return home separately.

Chaiyarat’s journey home took a shocking turn when he noticed a motorbike accident on the side of the road. He stopped his vehicle to inspect the scene, only to discover that the injured person lying in a pool of blood was his friend, Somchai. He quickly called the authorities for assistance, but it was too late for Somchai to survive, reported KhaoSod.

Following the initial investigation, Deputy Police Inspector Manoch Phetprakob was tasked to inspect the accident site. He recorded the scene as evidence and plans to review CCTV footage around the area to gain a better understanding of the cause of the accident.

Somchai’s body was taken to Banglamung Hospital for safekeeping until his relatives could come to claim it and arrange for his funeral according to religious customs.

