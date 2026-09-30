Strong currents of floodwater sweep 12 year old boy in Sa Kaeo

A search continues for a 12 year old boy in Sa Kaeo who disappeared after swimming in floodwater with friends yesterday afternoon, September 28.

The incident occurred around midday, when the three boys were playing in a flooded area with strong currents. According to the two friends, Phupha was initially able to keep his head above the water, but the current was too strong for them to reach him and pull him to safety.

The two boys subsequently left the area and reported the incident to officials at a nearby emergency coordination centre, prompting rescue workers to launch a search.

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Rescue workers and other officials searched the reported incident site, nearby waterways and surrounding areas in an effort to locate the missing boy.

However, the search remained challenging because although water levels had begun to recede in some parts of Aranyaprathet district, other areas remained deeply flooded with fast-flowing currents. Search teams continued their efforts cautiously due to the hazardous conditions.

Phupha’s mother remained at the scene, crying and waiting for news of her son as the search continued. Residents and officials offered support to the family as they hoped for his safe return.

Officials urged residents in flood-affected areas to closely supervise children and never allow them to play in floodwater alone. They warned that water depth can vary significantly between locations and that strong underwater currents may not be visible from the surface.

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According to a report by Nation, flooding continued to affect 29 provinces and Bangkok, with more than 2.6 million people affected nationwide.

Water levels were also rising in several provinces, including Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Prachin Buri and Sa Kaeo, raising concerns about further flooding in low-lying communities.

Numerous households in central and eastern Thailand, including areas of Chon Buri, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Bangkok, remained at risk from ongoing flooding.

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