Scope Langsuan penthouse frenzy: Bangkok’s priciest pad finds a buyer in a flash

A penthouse at Scope Langsuan in Bangkok swiftly changed hands for 436 million baht (US$11.832 million) just one week after hitting the market, setting a new record as Thailand’s most expensive condominium.

Scope Langsuan is a collaboration between Scope Company Limited and SC Asset Corporation Public Limited. The condominium is positioned as an ultra-luxury residence targeting an international premium group, with a project investment totalling approximately 7 to 8 billion baht.

This project is known for its significant emphasis on interior design, enlisting the talents of Danish designer Thomas Juul-Hansen, based in New York and renowned for his work on high-profile projects in Manhattan’s most affluent areas. Situated on a 3,200 square metre plot of land valued at 2.8 billion baht, the project’s total worth surpasses 9.8 billion baht.

Located on Langsuan Road, just 140 metres from Chit Lom BTS station, the development is a high-end condominium comprising 34 floors and offering 158 units across three room types: one bedroom (83 square metres), two bedrooms (153 to 162 square metres), and penthouses (419 to 443 square metres).

In 2019, launch prices ranged from 38 to 250 million baht, equating to around 490,000 baht per square meter. However, the current price per square meter has surged to 1 million baht, securing its position as Thailand’s most expensive condominium.

The condo offers a wide range of facilities catering to residents’ lifestyles and boasts one of the most comprehensive community spaces in Thailand, including a theatre, onsen, wine cellar, music studio, and more.

The 439 square metre penthouse, launched just last week, has already sold out.

Scope’s CEO, Yongyut Chaipromprasit, emphasizes that the pricing reflects the penthouse’s exceptional quality and the innovative spirit driving the project’s creation. Yongyut further highlights that the penthouse is considered a work of art that is likely to appreciate in value over time.

