Schoolchildren toss live grenade around before teachers intervene

Pupils at a school in Kalasin were caught throwing a grenade around after finding it yesterday, November 12. Teachers intervened before police bomb disposal officers were called in.

The incident was reported at about 3pm at a school in Lam Nong Saen subdistrict, Nong Kung Si district. The pupils had found the object outside a teacher’s accommodation and apparently did not realise it was dangerous.

Teachers spotted them playing with what appeared to be an old, rust-covered grenade wrapped in black electrical tape. They told the pupils to put it down carefully, moved them away from the area and contacted police.

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Officers from Nong Kung Si Police Station and volunteers from the Kalasin Metta Tham rescue unit arrived at the school following the report.

An initial inspection confirmed that the object was a genuine grenade. Police then used traffic cones and rope to establish a restricted area around the school grounds, including the area in front of a classroom building, to prevent pupils, teachers and other people from approaching it.

A bomb disposal team from Kalasin Provincial Police was subsequently called in to examine the grenade and establish its type.

After assessing the device, the explosives ordnance disposal (EOD) officers recovered the grenade with assistance from rescue volunteers before transporting it to a safe location away from buildings and residential areas for destruction.

The operation was completed safely, with no injuries reported.

Police did not identify the type of grenade or explain how it came to be outside the teacher’s accommodation.

Old ordnance turns up in Thailand from time to time. In July, a live hand grenade was discovered at a home in Sisaket after a family’s pet dog carried the device into the property.

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