Schoolchildren toss live grenade around before teachers intervene

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 13, 2026, 1:25 PM
1 minute read
Schoolchildren toss live grenade around before teachers intervene
Photo via สมาคมร่วมใจกาฬสินธุ์การกุศล สำนักงานใหญ่ อำเภอยางตลาด

Pupils at a school in Kalasin were caught throwing a grenade around after finding it yesterday, November 12. Teachers intervened before police bomb disposal officers were called in.

The incident was reported at about 3pm at a school in Lam Nong Saen subdistrict, Nong Kung Si district. The pupils had found the object outside a teacher’s accommodation and apparently did not realise it was dangerous.

Teachers spotted them playing with what appeared to be an old, rust-covered grenade wrapped in black electrical tape. They told the pupils to put it down carefully, moved them away from the area and contacted police.

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Pupils at a Kalasin school threw a grenade around after finding it outside a teacher&apos;s accommodation, prompting teachers to intervene.
Photo via สมาคมร่วมใจกาฬสินธุ์การกุศล สำนักงานใหญ่ อำเภอยางตลาด

Officers from Nong Kung Si Police Station and volunteers from the Kalasin Metta Tham rescue unit arrived at the school following the report.

An initial inspection confirmed that the object was a genuine grenade. Police then used traffic cones and rope to establish a restricted area around the school grounds, including the area in front of a classroom building, to prevent pupils, teachers and other people from approaching it.

A bomb disposal team from Kalasin Provincial Police was subsequently called in to examine the grenade and establish its type.

Pupils at a Kalasin school threw a grenade around after finding it outside a teacher&apos;s accommodation, prompting teachers to intervene.
Photo via สมาคมร่วมใจกาฬสินธุ์การกุศล สำนักงานใหญ่ อำเภอยางตลาด

After assessing the device, the explosives ordnance disposal (EOD) officers recovered the grenade with assistance from rescue volunteers before transporting it to a safe location away from buildings and residential areas for destruction.

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The operation was completed safely, with no injuries reported.

Police did not identify the type of grenade or explain how it came to be outside the teacher’s accommodation.

Old ordnance turns up in Thailand from time to time. In July, a live hand grenade was discovered at a home in Sisaket after a family’s pet dog carried the device into the property.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 13, 2026, 1:25 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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