School transport truck crash in Chachoengsao Province injures 13

A harrowing collision between a pickup truck and a six-wheeled school transport truck in Chachoengsao Province resulted in 13 injuries. The incident occurred today at 7am on Highway 319 in front of Wat Ban Song, Phanom Sarakham District.

The rescue team from the Buddhist Association of Thailand (Phanom Rescue Center) responded immediately to the emergency call.

Upon arriving at the scene, rescue workers discovered 13 injured students scattered across the road, most suffering from cuts and bruises on their bodies, arms, and legs. The 26 year old driver of the Toyota pickup truck, Surapong (last name withheld), was found dazed but unharmed. Emergency personnel quickly transported the injured to Phanom Sarakham Hospital, reported KhaoSod.

According to the statements from the injured students, the school transport truck was travelling normally when the pickup truck suddenly rear-ended it with significant force.

Residents promptly came to the aid of the injured and contacted the Phanom Rescue Center for assistance. Law enforcement officers from Phanom Sarakham Police Station are now preparing to proceed with legal action in accordance with the law.

